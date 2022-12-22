Christmas caroling by students at State House

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Christmas carols echoed throughout the halls of the State House in Suva.

His Excellency, the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere was very pleased with the entertainment by the Nabaka Village Sunday School children accompanied by their parents and other members of the church on Tuesday.

They also had the opportunity to tour the State House and learn about its history.

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

President Katonivere while thanking the children for spreading Christmas cheer advised them to stay safe as they approach the festive season and the school holidays.



[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

He also reminded them to be good children and to listen to their parents and teachers.