Christmas carnival planned for Sugar City

Lautoka City

A Christmas carnival is being planned for the people of Lautoka.

Lautoka City Council Head of Services, Deepak Lal says with Christmas just days away, they want to ensure it will be a joyous weekend.

Lal says the council will from tomorrow start decorating the city to give it a more festive feel.

Article continues after advertisement

“It will be at a very limited cost and we are trying to set up a variety of stalls, which include food stalland s, amusement rides for the residents of Lautoka so they can enjoy it with their families.”

Lal says the carnival will open this Saturday and will run for 10 days.

He says they are calling on residents of the Sugar City to come out and enjoy this weekend.

Lal adds a street party is also being planned.