Christmas campaign to boost adoption of shelter animals

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has organized a Christmas campaign, which aims to provide a home for its sheltered animals.

Clinic and Shelter Manager, Shaneel Narayan says there has been an increase in the number of stray and owned animals brought into their shelter.

“We have noticed, after COVID-19 there has been an increase in the number of stray animals coming into the shelter. It’s not just stray animals, there has been an increase in surrendered animals as well. A lot of people moving overseas and are surrendering their animals to us. So, our adoption committee has sat down and they have come up with a number of ways to rehome these animals and we’re launching them all in December.”

He says they have four programmes in their Christmas campaign; a weekend sleepover, specific adoption, food drive and desexing.

In the weekend sleepover programme, people can take a shelter animal for a weekend to help them experience and adjust to a home setting.

The specific adoption programme and specific shelter animals have been put up for adoption.

The food drive programme lists out a number of stuff for the shelter animals.

In the desexing programme, people can purchase Christmas gift vouchers and proceeds will be forwarded to SPCA for desexing shelter animals.

The Christmas campaign will be run on SPCA’s social media platforms.

SPCA has a total of 132 animals under the care of its shelter, these include 15 to 20 animals in their ongoing foster programmes.