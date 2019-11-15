Home

Christmas brings hope amidst COVID-19 and TC Yasa: Archbishop

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 25, 2020 2:25 pm

Christmas is about redefining the significance of joy and hope in our lives, particularly in these trying times.

That’s the message from the Head of the Catholic Church in Fiji, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong as Fijians attended Christmas mass in Suva last night.

Father Loy Chong also remembered those affected by TC Yasa and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

“Tonight I’m thinking of our Priests in Vanua Levu especially in Solevu, Macuata and Cakaudrove as they preach the good news about Christmas tonight to people who’ve been finding very hard to talk about joy and hope after TC Yasa.”

He adds most people in other parts of Fiji might be facing challenges in assisting family members in TC Yasa ravaged areas.

Father Loy Chong says the power of prayer especially on this special day can help Fijians overcome the trauma after TC Yasa and the impact of COVID-19.

“I’m sure that many of you who have relatives in the North and be with them in this time, so tonight we can’t be with them and pray for them that Christmas will give them some hope and meaning during this time. And also people who are struggling because of the COVID-19 crisis.”

The Catholic Church Head is urging Fijians during this festive season to take up the opportunity to serve and help someone who is in dire need.

He adds the significance of Christmas applies to everyone in society and not just followers of the faith.

 

