News

Christmas a time for everyone

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 25, 2021 5:05 am

People from all walks of life usher in Christmas with family, friends and loved ones.

After a tough year and many uncertainties, many thought this would not be possible, however, Church pews are filled this morning and towns bustling as Fijians and thousands around the world celebrate Christmas.

As the Christmas shopping rush continues today, Savenaca Dulaki and other fish vendors along Bailey Bridge are hopeful to make good sales this long weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

With many families, working on their lovo, merrymaking, gift sharing, and spending quality time with family, others are also trying to squeeze in last-minute shopping with businesses in towns and cities open as normal today.

Many families have also opted to go back to the village after COVID restrictions to spend the festive season with loved ones.

Meanwhile, the Christmas public holiday will be observed on Monday.

