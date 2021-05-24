Christmas a time for everyone

People from all walks of life usher in Christmas with family, friends and loved ones.

After a tough year and many uncertainties, many thought this would not be possible, however, Church pews are filled this morning and towns bustling as Fijians and thousands around the world celebrate Christmas.

As the Christmas shopping rush continues today, Savenaca Dulaki and other fish vendors along Bailey Bridge are hopeful to make good sales this long weekend.

With many families, working on their lovo, merrymaking, gift sharing, and spending quality time with family, others are also trying to squeeze in last-minute shopping with businesses in towns and cities open as normal today.

Many families have also opted to go back to the village after COVID restrictions to spend the festive season with loved ones.

Meanwhile, the Christmas public holiday will be observed on Monday.