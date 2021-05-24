Christmas a symbol of renewed hope

The National Federation Party says Fijians celebrate Christmas and remember the holy birth of Jesus Christ, they should be encouraged by the symbol of renewed hope, humility, and love that this day presents.

In his Christmas message, party leader Professor Biman Prasad says it has not been an easy year.

Prasad says many Fijians are reeling from the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

“All great difficulties have to be met and managed with overwhelming courage -both in ourselves and in our fellow citizens. Times like these bring out the best of us. The best of our efforts, our energies, and skills. When, in true Fijian spirit, we unite and bind together to help our fellow Fijians in need.”

He has also acknowledged those who have sacrificed their time, energy, and resources to come to the aid of the COVID-stricken population.

“We unite as a nation during both triumphant days and times of adversity. And right now there is an abundance of goodwill, generosity, and unity that gives true meaning to the spirit of Christmas.”

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka also remembered those who have lost their loved ones.

“My Christmas message to you is simple. Please believe in yourself. Respect yourself. Love yourself and do the right thing all the time because the right thing for you is the right thing for Fiji.”

People’s Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says Jesus Christ brought a message of peace, hope, and joy.

He says when he visited the house of friends during Diwali, he appreciated the beauty of the lights and thought that Christianity shares the same reverence for lights.

He all of Fiji shares in the joyous celebration of Christmas just as we all share in Diwali.

Rabuka adds when he prays for a greater understanding of the problems and challenges facing Fiji, he is also joined by others who long wait to see Fiji rise again.