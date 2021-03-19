Choose to do some acts of peace on Palm Sunday: Archbishop Chong

Today is a special day for Christians and children around the country as they celebrate Palm Sunday.

Palm Sunday is a special occasion for Christians globally as it marks the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem with palm branches placed in his path.

The Head of Catholic Church in Fiji Archbishop Peter Loy Chong in his Palm Sunday devotion this morning says people should choose to do some act of peace.

Article continues after advertisement

The Archbishop says the world today is shattered by the Coronavirus, controlled by the superpowers of globalization and there is evidence of the absence of peace.

Archbishop Chong adds Palm Sunday today should be about love and sharing acts of peace by looking out for one another and bring life and joy to others around us.