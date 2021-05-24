Home

News

Chirag remains missing, search continues

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
November 18, 2021 3:35 pm

Concern is high as police today continue their search for missing seven-year-old Chirag Murti who disappeared from home last Friday.

It’s day six of the search mission with police combing the Mataisuva to Lagiloa hills. They also made a sweep from Qila to Sisilia Beach with negative results.

Police have also managed to view CCTV footage around the area but there was no sighting of the boy.

The family is making a desperate plea for assistance in the search for their son, who is autistic and non-verbal.

Father, Shyam Murti says someone must have seen his son on the day he disappeared.

“Us gang still looking for him and still cannot find him. I don’t know if he is alive or dead. If he is dead and I find him at least I can give him a proper burial. My heart will be at peace, at least I’ve found him. But now, I cannot eat, cannot sleep.”

Chirag was last seen playing in their compound with his twin brother Chahal and four-year-old sister Taanvi.

He was wearing a red t-shirt, blue shorts with no shoes.

His disappearance remains a mystery with Qila community members pitching in to help in the search operation.

