Chinese meat import restrictions on the table

The possibility of Chinese meat products being stopped from entering Fiji remains on the table as the Novel Coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

Acting Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Yogesh Karan told FBC News that authorities will do everything possible to ensure trade is not affected, however, all possibilities have to stay open.

“The goods will still be exported and imported, I mean except perhaps there could be a sanction of meat and other things, but otherwise the advice that we have sorted from WHO is a well-calculated decision that Fiji has taken.”

Scientists believe the Coronavirus originated from animals in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province China.

Health Minister Dr Efereimi Waqainabete this morning told FBC News that there has been no discussion on this for now, and the Ministry will consider the situation if it comes up.

The Chinese Embassy in Suva says there is no reason for measures that necessarily interfere with international travel and trade.

Karan says Fiji in implementing travel restrictions, is following in the footsteps of other countries that have carried out the necessary research.