Chinese Foreign Minister ready for Fiji visit

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China - Wang Yi (left), and Prime Minister - Voreqe Bainimarama. [Source: DINFO]

The Chinese State Councilor’s visit to Fiji reinforces the two countries 47 years of friendly relations and enduring partnership.

This will be Wang Yi’s second visit to Fiji, with the first one in 2018.

Yi who is also the Foreign Minister of China is looking forward to his four day visit to our shores.

He believes that China-Fiji friendly cooperation is in conformity with the fundamental and long-term interests of both countries.

Yi says the visit will enhance mutual trust, promote all-sector cooperation to a higher level, and inject new impetus into the long-term development of China-Fiji relations.

The longstanding bilateral relations between the two nations is based on mutual understanding and cooperation which has continued to strengthen through the years including through reciprocal high level visits.

China’s assistance to Fiji are in a number of sectors including health, agriculture, infrastructure, trade and investment, people to people exchange, sports, and education.

During his official visit to Fiji and the region, State Councilor Yi will be accompanied by a 21 member delegation.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will join Yi to co-chair the 2nd China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.