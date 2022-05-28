Chinese Foreign Minister arrives in Fiji

[Source: Facebook/ Fijian Government]

The State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi arrived in the country this afternoon.

This marks the beginning of his official visit which will end on Tuesday.

This will be State Councilor Wang’s second visit to Fiji, the first was in 2018.

During his visit to Fiji, State Councilor Wang will pay a courtesy call on the President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere, and meet with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

The Prime Minister will join State Councilor Wang for the 2nd China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.