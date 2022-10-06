Chinese fine-dine restaurant to open in Labasa

Labasa will soon experience fine dining.

Well-known Chinese eatery Shanghai Seafood Restaurant is the latest business to acquire space at the new Damodar City Labasa and will open its very first restaurant outlet in Vanua Levu.

Owners Joe (Zhou) Jianxin and Frances Jianxin visited the Damodar City Labasa site several weeks ago and were captivated with the potential that Labasa has for a good seafood restaurant.

They plan to capitalize on the vast supply of fresh fish, lobsters and crabs from the Northern Division to create a memorable seafood dining experience in Labasa.

Damodar City Labasa’s Manager Projects for Development and Leasing Cornelia Smith says in a matter of weeks they have signed up to lease the Chinese restaurant a space.

The Damodar City Centre will have a fine-dining precinct with 3 large restaurants to specialize in different cuisines – Chinese, Indian and Continental.

Smith says the fine-dine precinct is located on the first floor of the complex and will provide views of the Centre and offer some privacy from the ground floor high foot-traffic areas.

The restaurant is expected to open its doors early next year as it anticipates a long delivery time for its machines and equipment to come in from China.

Shanghai Seafood Restaurant has several large dine-in restaurants in Suva and Nadi.