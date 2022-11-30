Chinese envoy bestowed a medal

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere bestowed the Honorary Officer of the Order of Fiji Medal to the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Fiji, Qian Bo at a special investiture ceremony at the State House yesterday.

Ratu Wiliame described Qian Bo as a committed man of service who went beyond the status quo and developed new opportunities for the relations between Fiji and China while staying true to the traditional role of a diplomat.

The President also said that Ambassador Qian Bo was not complacent when it came to understanding the complexities of our interests.

He added that he approached his role with a level of curiosity that paved the way for constant and intentional engagement.

Ratu Wiliame noted that Ambassador Bo secured support towards the development of vital sectors of Fiji’s economy, seen through the signing of numerous Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation Agreements between Fiji and the People’s Republic of China, which have benefited both of our nation’s development.”

Article continues after advertisement

He said he was of the view that his constant engagements allowed for the many developments that we see had been undertaken since 2018 and which continue today.

The Honorary Officer of the Order of Fiji is bestowed upon those who have rendered distinguished service of a high degree to Fiji and humanity at large.