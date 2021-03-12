Chinese embassy to share poverty eradication information

The Chinese Embassy will be sharing its information and strategies in terms of poverty eradication with the Fijian Government.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Qian Bo says poverty eradication is a collective activity endeavored by the government.

Bo says government officials need to have a better understanding of how to eradicate poverty in Fiji.

“Poverty eradication Fiji can do even by itself if they have found the right path. Of course, the Chinese experiences and lessons have shown that this cannot by yourself, this should be done collectively. It requires national and International efforts.”

He adds the main responsibly lies with the government therefore they will be meeting with their counterparts in the relevant ministries.

Bo adds Fiji has its own experiences but the Chinese experience is a fruitful thought.