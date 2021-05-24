Home

News

Chinese community raises concerns over crimes

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 21, 2021 1:04 pm

The Chinese Community in Fiji has been able to raise its concerns over criminal activity with the Police Force today.

They brought up a number of issues including how crimes affect them and their business.

A Fiji Police Force and Chinese Exchange Forum on public security was held in Suva this morning, following a recent robbery in Navua which left the community in shock.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji China Friendship Association President, Fang Fang Wu Jamnadas, says the family that was robbed had children below the age of five.

The robbers spent more than two hours in the house, ate the family’s food and hung around for no reason, despite having found it valuable.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General, Sitiveni Qiliho assured the community that police will always be available to assist.

“If you have any issues, please raise it with us, if there are issues that we may not have acted promptly on that feel we can do better let us know. It is better to talk about these things rather than be quiet about it and when something happens and then we raise these issues.”

He also urged the community to take action and report suspicious activity or persons they are suspicious about.

As families prepare to spend the festive season with their loved ones, the Police Commissioner is urging people to remain vigilant.

