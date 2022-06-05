China’s position paper outlines numerous proposal

China’s newly released position paper for the Pacific including Fiji highlights more than 20 areas of focus for development and trade.

The position paper covers investment, ocean affairs, environmental protection, disaster preparedness and mitigation, poverty alleviation, and health.

Chinese ambassador to Fiji, Qian Bo says their commitment to deepening partnership with the Pacific can be recognized in their position paper.

“We should safeguard sovereignty, independence, and national dignity, pursue common development and dignity, we should uphold true multilateralism.”

Bo says China is committed to deepening its comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual respect and common development with Fiji.

The position paper also outlines assistance to Fiji and the Pacific through the provision of 2,500 education scholarships and 3,000 human resource training opportunities, amongst others.