China will inject a further US$100,000 for Fiji

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 30, 2020 4:00 pm
Filed Photo

Fiji and other pacific island countries have been provided with more assistance from the Chinese government.

This consists of US$800,000  worth of supply of Personal Protective Equipment.

The supplies include 200,000 face masks, 200,000 pairs of surgical gloves, 50,000 protective suits, 10,000 COVID-19 test kits, 300 infrared thermometers.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Qian Bo says the assistance is evident of greater cooperation and solidarity towards containing COVID19.

He says China will inject a further US$500,000, of which US$100,000 will go to Fiji.

Ambassador Bo says that the provision of assistance in the health sector has been made possible through collaboration at various levels.

