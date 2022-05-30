China to table position paper on cooperation with PICs

China has confirmed that it has achieved what it needed from the China-Pacific Foreign Ministers meeting today.

Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi says the meeting was a success as regional cooperation was discussed.

Wang says China will enhance and upgrade its ties with the 10 Pacific nations they have diplomatic ties with, including Fiji.

Following the meeting, Wang says they will issue a position paper outlining China’s proposals, as well as cooperation proposals with the Pacific Island countries.

The Foreign Minister confirmed there will be ongoing and in-depth discussions to shape more consensus on cooperation.

“China has signed MOUs with all the 10 Pacific Island Countries that have diplomatic ties with China and China has become an important trading partner and a source of investment for Pacific Island Countries.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama co-chaired the meeting and says he is very content with the agenda of the meeting.

“Mr.Wang Yi and I had an excellent discussion on how Fiji and China can strengthen our partnership to take on the greatest threat facing the Pacific our meeting today was guided by mutual respect and the common interest of our people’s continued social-economic progress. We have a solid foundation on which to build Fiji’s friendship with China.”

Wang says they all reached a consensus during the meeting, and these are to deepen comprehensive strategic partnership; support each other in defending countries’ sovereignty, independence and national dignity, pursue common development and prosperity, advocate true multilateralism, and promote people-to-people connectivity.