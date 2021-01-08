Home

China to aid education sector

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
January 8, 2021 12:30 pm
Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo and Minister for Education Rosy Akbar.

The Chinese government has committed to assisting the education sector following TC Yasa.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo says China sympathises with Fijians who suffered the wrath of the cyclone.

“And the Chinese government will a certain amount of donation to the ministry of education to support the reconstruction of schools in the northern part of Fiji.”

Minister for Education, Rosy Akbar commended China for stepping up in times of need.

“The government of the people’s republic of china responded very swiftly to offer assistance of four hundred twenty thousand dollars towards our national disaster relief and rehabilitation works for our affected TC Yasa communities in the northern division and we once again thank you for that.”

With a joint effort, Bo says Fiji and China will achieve economic recovery this year.

