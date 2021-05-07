China renders support to Fiji

China says it is willing to share the best anti-pandemic practices and send a special medical team to combat the virus in Fiji if necessary.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Qian Bo, says they are in the process of procuring a batch of medical supplies and personal protective equipment to Fiji.

China has donated 17 hospital beds worth $25,500 to aid Fiji with its current response to COVID-19.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the assistance will equip the newly opened Nakasi Health Centre which is the sixth hospital-based isolation facility.

Bo has assured that China stands in solidarity with Fiji in the efforts to contain the COVID-19.