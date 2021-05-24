China reassures its support for Fiji

China will continue to work with Fiji in promoting comprehensive partnership this year.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Qian Bo says they intend to raise their partnership to a new level to bring more benefits.

Bo says the past year has witnessed many unforgettable moments in the Fiji-China relations.

Article continues after advertisement

“His Excellency President Xi Jinping and Honorable Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had a historic phone conversation. The first China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers Meeting was held successfully which injected new impetus into the ties between our two countries.”

He adds Chinese and Fijians have worked together through thick and thin, especially through the second wave since April last year.

The Chinese Ambassador also highlighted that the first nine months of bilateral trade between China and Fiji last year had shown strong growth, with China’s import from Fiji being 3.7 times higher than that of the previous year.