China ready to provide support Fiji in fight against COVID-19

China’s President Xi Jinping has assured that China is ready to continue to provide vaccines and other support to Fiji in the fight against the pandemic.

This is one of many discussion points in a phone call conversation between President Jinping and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

President Xi Jinping stressed that since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and Fiji have worked together through thick and thin to fight the pandemic, and the friendship and cooperation between the two countries have continued deepening.

Prime Minister Bainimarama thanked China for providing invaluable support for Fiji’s fight against the COVID-19.

He also expressed warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Bainimarama says with the vision and strong leadership of President Xi Jinping, China has made great achievements in development and played an important leading role in the world.

The Prime Minister says Fiji is ready to strengthen exchanges with China, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and strengthen communication and coordination in international affairs.

Bainimarama also highlighted that the joint construction of the Belt and Road has a broad prospect and will bring important cooperation opportunities for Fiji and China adding that Fiji will continue to take an active part in it.

Meanwhile, China’s President also confirms that they will set up a China-Pacific Island Countries reserve of emergency supplies to help Fiji and other island countries improve their ability to cope with major public health events and natural disasters.

Presdient Xi Jinping says China is ready to strengthen strategic alignment with Fiji, jointly build the Belt and Road, deepen cooperation in trade and investment, infrastructure, transportation and communications, tourism and other areas, and continue to implement projects including Juncao and agricultural technology cooperation to help Fiji’s economic and social development.

He adds that China will also continue supporting Fiji’s efforts to improve its ability to cope with climate change.