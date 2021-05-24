Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases continue to soar in the Central Division|Test positivity rate remains above WHO threshold|China ready to provide support Fiji in fight against COVID-19|Municipal Councils receive PPE to enforce COVID safe measures|Fijian workers urged to get vaccinated|USP supports project to build low-carbon cargo sailing vessel|272,354 Fijians receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine|Almost 80% of RFMF personnel receive their first jab|Staff and guests at Radisson Blue fully vaccinated|Municipalities facing financial constraints|215 new cases, one more death|Tests positivity continues to rise|Qauia residents defiant despite major outbreak|Fiji could see more cases in the coming days: Dr Baker|Fiji Ports to tighten COVID-safe measures|Prime Minister urges Fijians to get vaccinated|Lau natives remain hopeful|Weekly home study packages for students|Government announces another round of $50 assistance|Fijian Chinese community has faith in government|Nadi farmers ready for challenging season|NGO provides medical assistance|308 new cases sets another record, Qauia an area of concern|No MoH recommendation for extended lockdown|Fiji surpasses WHO threshold of five percent|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

China ready to provide support Fiji in fight against COVID-19

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 26, 2021 3:43 pm

China’s President Xi Jinping has assured that China is ready to continue to provide vaccines and other support to Fiji in the fight against the pandemic.

This is one of many discussion points in a phone call conversation between President Jinping and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

President Xi Jinping stressed that since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and Fiji have worked together through thick and thin to fight the pandemic, and the friendship and cooperation between the two countries have continued deepening.

Article continues after advertisement

Prime Minister Bainimarama thanked China for providing invaluable support for Fiji’s fight against the COVID-19.

He also expressed warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Bainimarama says with the vision and strong leadership of President Xi Jinping, China has made great achievements in development and played an important leading role in the world.

The Prime Minister says Fiji is ready to strengthen exchanges with China, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and strengthen communication and coordination in international affairs.

Bainimarama also highlighted that the joint construction of the Belt and Road has a broad prospect and will bring important cooperation opportunities for Fiji and China adding that Fiji will continue to take an active part in it.

Meanwhile, China’s President also confirms that they will set up a China-Pacific Island Countries reserve of emergency supplies to help Fiji and other island countries improve their ability to cope with major public health events and natural disasters.

Presdient Xi Jinping says China is ready to strengthen strategic alignment with Fiji, jointly build the Belt and Road, deepen cooperation in trade and investment, infrastructure, transportation and communications, tourism and other areas, and continue to implement projects including Juncao and agricultural technology cooperation to help Fiji’s economic and social development.

He adds that China will also continue supporting Fiji’s efforts to improve its ability to cope with climate change.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.