China Railway First Group retains staff

China Railway First Group Limited has retained 271 project workers who had been temporarily suspended during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

General Manger, Song Tianpeng says there are currently 294 Fijians and 53 Chinese employees working on three development projects in the country.

Tianpeng says the safety and welfare of these workers is a priority for the corporation, despite the current pandemic taking a toll on the global economy.

Article continues after advertisement

“When the government announced the lockdown, we did not waste any time and advice all our field workers to take leave without pay until the lockdown is lifted. The Administrations staff were also advised to work from home. And we were in constant contact with our workers until they were brought back”.

The Manager says there are currently 10 workers in China who are unable to return to Fiji due to the travel restrictions.

However, he says the workforce continues to increase every year in an effort to meet the ever increasing demand of the market.

“From 2009 to this year we have completed a total of 20 projects. We are currently facilitating three projects – the Nadi Pipeline, Davuilevu project and the Fijian Holdings Limited tower project”.

The Corporation is planning to diversify its operation in the future.