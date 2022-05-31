China defends Wang Yi’s Pacific visit

Chinese government officials in Fiji are adamant Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi’s visit this week is purely for economic development and to strengthen bilateral ties with no hidden agenda.

This was stressed by the Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Qian Bo in a press conference earlier today, stating China has no intention of establishing a military base in the Pacific.

Wang’s visit to the region has made headlines around the world, with Western powers claiming it’s an attempt to gain a stronghold on Pacific Island countries.

Article continues after advertisement

The controversy began as soon as news broke about Wang’s visit to the region, and Chinese ambassador Qian Bo is trying to put to rest a number of claims – adamant on its position that it’s nothing more than an effort to strengthen ties and uphold multilateralism.

“This is not the intention of China to establish a military base with any other countries. What I understand is that our relationship with Fiji and some other countries in terms of defense and law enforcement, we will be there. This is a natural part of our relationship. But concerning the military base, it is not true.”

China maintains that all it wants is common development – fostering harmony, justice and stability in the region.

Bo has hit back at rival governments, questioning these foreign powers’ interests in the region.

“Everybody who can read and listen can understand what are those countries are trying to politicize our relationship with the south pacific countries. If some countries, particularly officials or the government challenge China’s presence then those are the countries I am referring to.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday made it clear that Fiji’s needs and that of the Pacific in addressing immediate issues far exceed any geopolitical point-scoring.

“I hope you also know that geopolitical point-scoring means less and little to anyone whose community is sleeping beneath the rising seas, whose job has been lost to a pandemic and has been impacted by the rapid rise in price of commodoties.”

China will soon release a position paper outlining plans for development and assistance for Fiji and the region under an agreement for mutual benefit and progress.