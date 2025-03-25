China committed to global stability amidst challenges

[Source: South China Morning Post]

As global geopolitics evolves, China has made it clear they are committed to stability and cooperation in the global stage.

Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi said mutual respect remained the fundamental principle guiding state-to-state relations.

Wang said this about the United States placing tariffs on China while echoing sentiments to mend relations with the Asian powerhouse.

He further states that no nation should expect to suppress China while simultaneously maintaining good relations with it.

Wang added this dual approach, hindered the stability of bilateral relations and the development of mutual trust.

The Minister noted that China has always taken resolute measures against drug trafficking and its manufacturing and it has put in place some of the toughest

and most comprehensive counternarcotics policies in the world.

Wang added that upon the request of the US dating back to 2019, China was one of the first countries to regulate fentanyl as a controlled substance – becoming the first country to do so.

However, the PRC noted that the current fentanyl crisis in the US was a domestic issue which required US leadership and action.

He said that the US should not return good with evil or even impose arbitrary tariffs as no responsible major country should do that.

The Chinese Minister questioned whether the US has yielded its intended results by placing hurdles with other countries.

“United States should go over what has actually happened. What has it achieved from tariff and trade wars in these years? Has its trade deficit widened or narrowed? Has its manufacturing become more competitive or less competitive? Has US inflation gone up or down? Has the life of its people gotten better or worse?”

Minister Wang said that confrontation and conflict should not be an option given the extensive common interests for cooperation – it was possible for China and the US to become partners.

Meanwhile, the Minister also pointed out China’s commitment to multilateralism, emphasizing that the United Nations remained a cornerstone of global governance and international stability.

Wang said that in a world strife with unilateralism and power politics, China believed that the international community must prioritize the principles of sovereign equality, fairness, justice, and multilateral cooperation.

He called for a more inclusive global system, in response to the growing tendency of some countries to monopolize international affairs or impose their will on others.

The Chinese Foreign Minister argued that all nations, regardless of their size or strength, should be recognized as equal members of the international community and that major powers, particularly those with greater influence, should lead by example in embracing the rule of law and opposing double standards.

In regards to US-Russia relations, Minister Wang made it clear that their relationship with the Kremlin was reinforced on a historical foundation of strategic partnership, emphasizing that their relationship would remain steadfast despite changing international landscapes.

Wang added that their relationship with Russia was stable, resilient, and mature, designed to withstand external pressures and interference.

As this year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, both countries are set to jointly advocate for a correct historical view of the conflict, ensuring that the victorious outcomes are upheld, the UN-centred international system is defended, and a more just and equitable global order is promoted.

China strongly notes that it has no desire to overhaul the post-World War II international order, which it helped establish and from which it has benefited.

Instead, it seeks to ensure that the system continues to evolve in a way that reflects the changing dynamics of global power and ensures the fair treatment of all nations.

China is resolute in building a system that fosters peace, justice, and prosperity for all, especially for those countries in the global South that have historically been underrepresented in global decision-making.

