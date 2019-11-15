China assures continued support to Fiji Police Force

Joint investigations and information exchanges are some of the many continued support efforts promised to the Fiji Police Force by the Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo.

This comes as Ambassador Bo paid a courtesy visit to Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu with external law enforcement partners.

Bo says the People’s Republic of China’s support to Fiji will always be present for as long as possible because ours is a relationship that is a journey that will be long-lasting.

The Chinese Ambassador adds that his visit was to congratulate the Acting Commissioner on his appointment and to wish him well on his tenure while acknowledging the ongoing cooperation between the Fiji Police Force and the People’s Republic of China’s Ministry of Public Security.

Discussions also revolved around continuing ongoing support in terms of training, people to people exchanges and the procurement of specialized equipment.

Ambassador Qian said they were expecting the first lot of specialized equipment to be arriving into the country soon.

The Acting Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu in acknowledging the Ambassador’s visit says he was humbled by the visit and vowed to continue the work of strengthening ties through the Ministry of Public Security.

Tudravu also assured the Ambassador of ensuring the safety and security of Chinese nationals who have come to call Fiji home.