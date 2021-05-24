Home

News

Child’s mysterious disappearance shocks community

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
November 17, 2021 12:53 pm

The Qila community in Taveuni is in shock over the disappearance of seven-year-old Chirag Murti from their home last Friday.

Qila Advisory Councilor, Jitendra Naidu who reported the missing child to Taveuni Police says this is a first for Qila.

Naidu told FBC News, the fact that the child is missing and no one has seen him is even more alarming.

Chirag went missing from home at around mid-day last Friday.

He was last seen playing with his twin brother Chahal and four-year-old sister Taanvi in front of their small corrugated iron home.

They were playing unsupervised after their mother left them to look for coconut leaves to make sasa broom.

Chirag has autism and is non-verbal, a condition he shares with his twin brother Chahal.

The search for the missing boy entered into its fifth day today with volunteer search and rescuers combing both land and waterways in Qila along with Police.

