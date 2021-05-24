Child’s disappearance calls for parental vigilance

The mystery disappearance of seven-year-old Chirag Murti from Qila Settlement in Taveuni has prompted calls for the safe monitoring of children at all times.

Qila District Advisory Councillor, Jitendra Naidu, says this should be a wakeup call for parents everywhere.

Chirag Murti and his twin brother Chahal were born with autism and are both non-verbal.

Naidu says the twins were often seen playing in and around their compound.

“We have to be focused on our children who are around us. Anything can happen. We should be careful of our children’s whereabouts and whatever they are doing.”

On the day of his disappearance, Chirag Murti was left playing unsupervised with his twin brother Chahal and four-year-old sister Tanvi on Friday, 12th November, as their mother had gone to fetch coconut leaves.

She noticed Chirag missing at around mid-day and called Naidu for help in reporting the matter to police.

Naidu says the matter was reported to Taveuni Police on Friday afternoon and a search was initiated from Saturday.