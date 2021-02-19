Children’s social media activities need to be monitored

While more research needs to be done on the link between social media and sexual violence committed by the younger generation, Save the Children Fiji believes it has its pros and cons.

A rape analysis carried out by the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement reveals that the age of the perpetrators and the victims are getting younger and younger which raises the question of what influences children to carry out such acts.

Save the Children Chief Executive Shairana Ali believes there is a growing need for parents to become more vigilant.

Article continues after advertisement

“Social media has both its positive and negatives and obviously if used in a constructive positive way, it has a lot of benefits. What we do recommend for parents and communities is to ensure that they are supervising children’s online activities.”

She also raised concern on the FWRm analysis which reveals that the average age of sexual violence victims for the past 5 years has been under 17-years.

“Our focus remains on the survivors and the victims and it goes back to family values and community values so its really important for parents to have a positive environment within the homes to discipline children effectively, to give them good messages at home.”

FWRM Director Nalini Singh strongly believes everyone’s support is needed to curb the ongoing issue.