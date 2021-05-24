Children’s social development must be monitored

Mental health should be part of the education system to assist students facing challenges.

UNICEF’s representative to the Pacific, Jonathan Veitch says people should start living with COVID-19 as it is becoming chronic.

Veitch says the pandemic is affecting children’s behaviour and even their performance.

He adds it is vital to monitor children’s social development and mental health closely.

“Children should be free to run around and interact freely with all of their peers. We have to look at their social development and mental health very carefully. There are other aspects as well to do with the health system.”

He adds that school is not only for academic advances but for developing children’s character as well.

The school child protection officers have undergone psychosocial support services training to assist students.