Childrens’ safety a top priority for Kalekana

A lot has changed for the people of Kalekana in Lami, nine months after three-year-old Talei Raikadroka went missing.

FBC News visited Kalekana to look into a report of a missing 15-year-old over the weekend however, he is now back home.

Elders in the area are more cautious now as they don’t want any misfortunes on other children from the community.

Article continues after advertisement

Sixty-six-year-old Arieta Vakasigaleka says the police report was made out of concern as they did not want another child to go missing.

“When Raikadroka went missing we had to take extra care of our children. I have two grandchildren and I don’t let them out easily and we also look out for other children in this community.”

Kalekana resident, Wame Nayatuituba says since three-year-old Talei Raikadroka went missing they have been on high alert on of the whereabouts of their children.

“Now whenever we see them loitering around after school or just any time we send them home, we’ve made it our responsibility to look out for all the children in the community to prevent any future incident.”

Children are now restricted from swimming in a nearby waterfall or volunteering to guide visitors hiking up Mount Korobaba.

Police have confirmed that the case of the missing toddler which made headlines nine months ago, remains open.