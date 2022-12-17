Children’s online activities need to be monitored

With school holidays already underway, parents have been urged to monitor children’s online activities.

Save the Children Fiji Chief Executive, Shairana Ali says the online space is challenging and concerning and it can affect children’s well-being.

Ali says there is a need to recognize the threats of online space and navigate through it safely.

“With internet penetration in the country, everybody has got a smartphone, parents have allowed children as young as children below the age of 13 to go online, they have smartphones and so the onus is really on parents and caregivers to ensure that they understand that internet is a very challenging and concerning the place.”

She says there needs to be certain control by the parents on the use of the internet by children.

“If they are not implementing certain controls, it can really affect the children well-being. Parents need to understand, they need to be educated as well about parenting controls that are there and how to navigate that, how to implement those controls so that children can only go on selected websites for example.”

Ali says they have launched new resources to help children for online world.