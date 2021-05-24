Home

Children worst affected by pandemic: UNICEF

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
December 10, 2021 5:04 am
[File Photo]

COVID-19 has affected children at an unprecedented scale, making it the worst crisis UNICEF has seen in its 75-year history.

The United Nations Children’s agency in its report “Preventing a lost decade: Urgent action to reverse the devastating impact of COVID-19 on children and young people” highlights the various ways in which COVID-19 is challenging decades of progress on key childhood challenges.

These include poverty, health, and access to education, nutrition, child protection and mental well-being.

Article continues after advertisement

The report warns that almost two years into the pandemic, the widespread impact of COVID-19 continues to deepen, increasing poverty, entrenching inequality and threatening the rights of children at previously unseen levels.

In Fiji, schools closed for three months in 2020 and closed again in April this with the second wave of COVID-19.

They remain closed for all children except years 12 and 13 as of December.

With plans of re-opening soon, all students ranging from early childhood education to secondary level will be able to go to school again and learn in classrooms.

The report says the sooner they can return safely to the classroom, the better for them, their families and society as a whole.

UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore says throughout their history, UNICEF has helped to shape healthier and safer environments for children across the globe, with great results for millions.

Fore adds these gains are now at risk as the pandemic has been the biggest threat to progress for children in their 75-year history.

