Children under 18 should not be restricted

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 22, 2022 12:30 pm
The Ministry of Health is stressing that children under 18 years should not be restricted from social interactions on the basis of vaccination status.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong has reiterated the World Health Organization’s endorsed position on children’s vaccination status.

Doctor Fong says overall, there are proportionally fewer symptomatic infections, and cases with severe outcomes from COVID-19 in children and adolescents, compared with older age groups.

He adds therefore such restrictions are not justified from a public health perspective.

The PS says this is especially so that with the added requirement to adhere to COVID safe measures, the inherent lower risk in children and adolescents is further reduced.

Doctor Fong says while the Ministry is encouraging the vaccination of our children less than 18 years, it is still not compulsory, and children are safe to interact in communities while employing COVID safe measures at all times outside their households.

 

 

