Children trek to hilltop for network

The lack of mobile network coverage and internet connectivity in the rural remote areas of Vanua Levu continues to be a challenge as more students go online for classes due to the current pandemic.

For school children in Dogotuki, Macuata the challenge includes walking several kilometres from home and climbing a steep hill.

In some instances, the internet connectivity and mobile network reception are poor.

Nadogo Central College Year 12 student Ruci Nakulati says it’s difficult, but she does not want to miss her lessons.

“The challenge we are facing is that this area we don’t have internet connection. We have to climb a mountain to get the connection. We have a spot here that we climb every day. We travel four to five kilometres a day to find internet connection.”

Weather depending, it takes up to 40 minutes to reach the hilltop.

Prolonged rains mean the children remain at home and marked absent from online classes, and missing out on lessons.

The children are accompanied by several parents who says it’s always been a struggle to get reception.

Parent Navitalai Tulikoti says sometimes there are there until dusk waiting for children to finish school work.

The eight settlements are located about two hours from Labasa Town.