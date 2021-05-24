Children to suffer more due to climate change

Children will pay the price of inaction with their lives if climate change is not treated as a matter of urgency says Save the Children Fiji.

Chief Executive, Shairana Ali says a recent report by SCF reveals that children born this year, will suffer nearly four times as many heatwaves, and more than double river floods in their lifetime.

“The climate crisis is a child rights issue, it’s an issue that is affecting children first and foremost and what we have noticed is that children tend to be left out. Their needs are not very visible when it comes to climate change discussions.”

Ali says based on the findings of the report “Children Born into The Climate Crisis”, there is a need to do better.

“The effects of climate change are already being felt here because of the severity, we get category five cyclones pretty much every year now, and basically, that is one of the impacts of climate change.”

The report on climate crisis also shows enormous positive impacts for children if nations drastically accelerate their efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.