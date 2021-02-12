Children stealing from parents to buy drugs

Some children as young as nine-years-old are now resorting to stealing money from their parents to buy alcohol and drugs.

Empower Pacific which provides professional health services says they’ve noted an increase in these cases as many parents have reached out for help.

Mental Health Specialist Prem Lata says while many parents are struggling to provide for their families, some are now facing the added burden of dealing with children’s behaviour.

“The basic concern for the families were that the children are robbing the parents, they are misusing the money or they are trying to steal to get the particular money to buy drugs or to buy alcohol.”

Lata says while the numbers are small, this new trend is worrying. ”

“For those who are abusing they are addicts, they are becoming addicted to it. But those who misusing it is because of peer pressure or because of risk-taking behaviours so they may be thinking let me do that once off but then others need constant gratification.”

She is also calling on parents to monitor behavioural changes in their children which includes missing school, throwing tantrums, lack of concentration and discipline.