Children should be protected from all forms of violence

Save the Children Fiji has reiterated its support of protecting children from all forms of violence.

Chief Executive Shairana Ali says children should be protected from incidences of bullying and any form of physical abuse or assault.

The organization says in a school setting, when children experience or witness such behaviors, they may experience long lasting mental trauma affecting their ability to learn.

Ali says it is everyone’s responsibility to look out for physical, sexual and emotional violence being perpetrated on children and take immediate actions to protect the child and inform the police.

She says any behavior that a child finds intimidating, humiliating or causes harm must be investigated immediately.

Save the Children Fiji believes every school and community must develop a culture where children’s rights are respected and upheld.

The organization adds that every citizen must know that violence on children will not be tolerated and people should take action in preventing abuse and exploitation of children.

Ali says there is still a lot of work needed to ensure people comply with the zero tolerance policy on violence and abuse in schools.

Save the Children Fiji was responding to the recent reports of a number of cases of bullying in schools.