Children selling on streets allegedly assaulted

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 3, 2022 4:40 pm
[Source: File Photo]

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is warning private security officers to refrain from inflicting physical violence on children begging or selling food on the streets.

Director Ashwin Raj says the Commission recently lodged a complaint with another witness against a security officer at an international fast-food chain for allegedly beating a group of children begging and selling food in the nearby vicinity.

Raj claims when confronted, the security guard readily admitted to beating up these children.

Article continues after advertisement

A report was lodged at the Raiwaqa Police Station.

The Commission is urging parents and guardians to come forward and report acts of violence against children.

The Director says no one has the right to subject children to any acts of violence, physical or otherwise, whether they are in the comfort of their homes, classrooms or on the streets.

He says these children, regardless of whether they are begging or selling food on the streets to make ends meet, have the same constitutional rights as any other privileged child.

The Commission also calls on the members of the public to not stand and witness these acts of violence as passive spectators.

