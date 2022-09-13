Children pay tribute to the late Queen

[Source: Supplied]

Children from the Early Learning Center & Geraldine Early Learning Fiji along Mead Road in Suva showed their respect to Her Majesty the late Queen today.

Deputy British High Commissioner to Fiji, Paul Welsh, says the children prepared a beautiful tribute to Her Majesty through cards and drawings.

He says the children also brought a beautiful piece of masi, which is a local symbol of respect and esteem.

Article continues after advertisement

The children’s cards and drawings are placed with flowers outside the United Kingdom High Commission in Suva.

Meanwhile, dignitaries have been coming to the High Commission to sign the condolence book.