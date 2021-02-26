Children not wearing seatbelts a safety concern: LTA

The Land Transport Authority has come across several cases where children were found not wearing their seatbelt while at the back seat.

Chief Executive, Samuel Simpson, says in some instances, children were found seated on their parents’ laps while travelling.

Simpson says this is a safety concern.

“We implore everyone to use a seatbelt. A seatbelt saves lives and that’s our main safety message at the moment. It is quite shocking to see children standing on the laps of their parents, bouncing around in the back sit of a vehicle. That’s completely irresponsible.”

The Authority is urging all Fijians to wear their seatbelts especially children, while travelling for their own safety.