Children not allowed to purchase fireworks: NFA

The National Fire Authority will work closely with the Department of Mineral Resources to monitor the situations during Diwali and ensure people’s lives are protected.

NFA Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane says in the past years, they have noted children playing with firecrackers along the roads unsupervised.

The NFA is calling on parents to supervise their children at all times when using firecrackers.

Sowane says they will be on the ground with the Mineral Resources team as Diwali celebrations will see an increase in the use of ‘diyas’, oil lamps, candles, fireworks, and a lot of electrical decorations.

“We have had incidents where firecrackers are fired right inside the homes, and that is the reason why we are saying that we are only introducing heat. We will be there helping them and also be moving around in terms of manpower, and we will be helping them in trying to monitor the situation.”

The NFA says anyone below the age of 18 are not allowed to purchase fireworks.

Under the Mineral Resources Department’s legislation, Fijians are allowed to play with fireworks from 5pm to 10pm daily and from 5pm to 12midnight during Diwali Day.

The NFA is urging homeowners to take precautionary measures to avoid fire incidents in their homes while celebrating Diwali.