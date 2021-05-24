Home

Children need to speak about negative emotions

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 11, 2021 3:50 pm

Children should be given more opportunities to speak out about negative emotions says UNICEF Pacific’s Child Protection Specialist Peta-Gaye Bookall.

UNICEF Pacific is working with counterparts to reach out to children who are stressed as a result of the direct impact of COVID-19 or exposure to child protection issues.

She says the steps are being taken as a recent report by UNICEF Pacific shows that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated mental issues in children.

“There needs to be a little bit more done in terms of helping parents, caregivers in general, and the wider society to have the words to speak, the language to children so that they know it is safe and okay for them to express those negative emotions and they won’t be reprimanded in any way or told to be quiet or told to keep it contained.”

Assistant Director Child Services, Ela Tukutukulevu says every possible action needs to be taken to protect the mental well-being of all children.

“There needs to be a lot of parental engagement. Parents need to come on board. If It means to learn new things, learn about issues affecting their children.”

UNICEF Pacific says experiencing negative emotions is normal during a pandemic, but there is a need to also realize that mental health issues, if not responded to, can become quite threatening.

