Children need protection and assistance in mental health battle

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
October 7, 2021 4:42 pm
[Source: safeshores.org]

UNICEF Pacific says it is crucial that every possible action be taken to protect the mental well-being of all children in the region.

This comes as a new UNICEF report, The State of the World’s Children 2021, says that the COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated mental issues in children.

The report shows that even before COVID-19, children and young people carried a heavy burden of mental health conditions.

UNICEF Pacific Representative, Jonathan Veitch says experiencing negative emotions is normal during a pandemic, but there is a need to also realize that mental health issues, if not responded to, can become quite threatening.

He adds that the fight to protect our children from mental issues cannot be achieved in isolation and needs input from high-level officials, communities, families, parents and even peers.

UNICEF Pacific says in our part of the world, it is supporting health, social welfare and education actors to strengthen the capacities of frontline workers to identify, support and refer children who are distressed as a result of COVID-19 or violence, abuse, neglect or exploitation that they may have experienced.

UNICEF is also partnering closely with the World Health Organization at the global level to support addressing the mental health needs of children.

