Children help preserve sand dunes

Children from nearby villages are being trained to preserve resources to ensure the Sigatoka sand dune are maintained.

The National Park works with the Shangri-La Resort to promote the Heritage in Youth Hands Program.

Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Mereoni Mataika says these children learn to become resilient and sustainable.

Article continues after advertisement

“These children come from families that are resource users or owners and if can just click a fire in them now, they will grow up into decision-makers who can make sustainable decisions.”

Under the program, children are taught the importance of biodiversity, climate change and how to become junior rangers.