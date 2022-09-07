Children gather at UN Park to celebrate Constitution Day

Children and parents gathered to celebrate Constitution Day with fun-filled activities.

The UN Park in Suva was a sea of blue as hundreds of children and parents gathered to celebrate Constitution Day with fun-filled activities.

The celebration today provides children an opportunity to learn more about our constitution which recognizes equal citizenry, socio-economic rights, and the rights of the most vulnerable in society.

Marianne Vuki, a mother of two says being part of the celebration at the Carnegie Library allows her to spend quality time with her kids and enjoy the activities on offer.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s important to bring our children down to this kind of activity because they tend to learn more about the constitution and this is the kind of activity that enhances learning and socializing with others.”

For young Elena Sela, being part of the celebration today is a breath of fresh air.

“I love constitution day because I get to stay home.”

The theme for this year’s Constitution Day is the ‘right to a clean and healthy environment.