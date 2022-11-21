Children empowerment is critical: Ali

[Source: Save the Children Fiji/Facebook]

Save the Children Fiji believes children’s empowerment can improve their quality of life.

Chief Executive, Shairana Ali highlighted this at the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect Day in Suva on Saturday.

Ali says empowerment also allows children to understand their rights and the responsibilities that come with it.

“Child protection is everybody’s business, it is not the business of just the parents alone, it is not the business of the police, it is not Save the Children business, it is a shared responsibility amongst everybody that is there in the community to look after our children.”

Ali says they continue to address this issue through their long-term child protection project in our communities.

“So far, we have completed child safeguarding training in most of the communities, the second part of that programme is to really work on providing training to parents around positive parenting. The idea is to ensure that they are using alternative skills to discipline their children, rather than resorting to physical forms of violence.”

The 2022 PCAN Day was celebrated with the Department of Social Welfare Nasinu Division and the Nasinu Inter-Agency

Committee together with children and families from nine communities.