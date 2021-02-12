Children diagnosed with cancer to be given holistic support

Children in Fiji diagnosed with cancer are given holistic support in the global fight against the disease.

WOWS Kids Fiji is working in collaboration with the Fiji Cancer Society to promote the prevention, detection and treatment of cancer around the country.

With an increase in the number of childhood cases in Fiji, WOWS Kids is emphasizing the urgent need to accelerate life-saving progress for children and young people.

WOWS Kids Co-founder Sina Kami says the foundation works to improve the quality of life for cancer patients.

“All these things that we have been try6ing to do from WOWS is that we work with what we have but all we are asking is the parents to please watch your child, if there is something that is not normal, just please take them to the hospital.”

The foundation has also embarked strategies to raise the awareness of childhood cancer in Fiji.

International Childhood Cancer Day marks the beginning of the “Tree of Life” campaign with an aim of amplifying a message of hope for the child cancer patients and survivors.