Children deserve equal opportunity

Minister for Education Premila Kumar says Fijians’ girls now have an equal opportunity as boys to pursue the education they desire.

Speaking to students at South Taveuni Secondary School during their prefect induction, the Minister highlighted that free education offered by the government has allowed this to happen.

The Minister says gone are the days when parents would only let their sons go through the education process.

Kumar says the barrier of keeping girls at home to cater to parents has been dismantled and girls can study to achieve their dreams.

“Often, often the person who missed out were the girls because we had this very traditional thinking that girls should stay back, after all, they will get married and they will settle down. The boys will stay with us, let’s educate them because they will look after us and that in my view was a very sad decision.”

Kumar says children are equal whether they are girls or boys and therefore deserve equal opportunity.