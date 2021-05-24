Home

Children are critical agents of change in the world

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 9, 2021 12:45 pm
[File Photo]

Climate Change is a story of inequality as children who are affected most by its impacts often live in countries who are least contributors of the problem.

UNICEF’s Global Lead on Climate Change, Energy & Environment, Gautam Narasimhan, says they’re working to ensure children are at the center of climate policies, plans and financing.

Narasimhan says it is critical to increasing financing on adaptation and resilience for the services that children will depend upon the most.

Article continues after advertisement

“Furthermore, when we talk about the health impacts as they survive and grow, we talk about 90 percent of the World’s children already breathe air that is considered unsafe. It has a lifelong impact in terms of their respiratory and psychological development.”

Narasimhan says children and young people bear the brunt of the impacts of climate change and are the most critical agents of change in the world right now.

“When we speak about children bearing the brunt of climate change, children aren’t just little adults physiologically, they are more susceptible to draught, malnutrition, heat waves, and many other impacts of climate change.”

Studies suggest that 95 percent of the health impacts of climate change will be borne by children below the age of five.

UNICEF is ensuring that there is a recognition that climate change is a children’s rights issue.

 

